Police investigating after teenage girl 'touched inappropriately' by man at Wolverhampton cinema

It happened at a cinema on Wednesfield Way on January 28 at around 8.30pm.
West Midlands Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises him is urged to get in touch with police.
People can use live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, call 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 20/131260/23
#APPEAL | We’re investigating after a teenage girl was touched inappropriately by a man at a cinema in Wednesfield Way, #Wolverhampton.— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) March 1, 2023
It happened on 28 Jan around 8.30pm and we’ve been carrying out extensive enquiries to try and identify the suspect ever since. pic.twitter.com/kuekFqvFlL