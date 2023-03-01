Notification Settings

Police investigating after teenage girl 'touched inappropriately' by man at Wolverhampton cinema

By Lisa O'Brien

Police are investigating after a teenage girl was touched inappropriately by a man at a cinema in Wolverhampton.

Police want to speak to this man
It happened at a cinema on Wednesfield Way on January 28 at around 8.30pm.

West Midlands Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises him is urged to get in touch with police.

People can use live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, call 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 20/131260/23

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

