Police want to speak with two women after an unprovoked assault during the early hours in Stourbridge

It happened on February 5, shortly after 2am, police said.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police added: "We would also like to speak to any others who were assaulted in the attack and would urge them to please come forward.
"If you witnessed these assaults please get in touch contacting us via Live Chat on our website or by ringing 101 quoting crime number 20/154102/23."
#APPEAL Do you know who these two women are?— Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) February 23, 2023
We would like to speak to them following an unprovoked assault on Stourbridge High Street on 5 February, shortly after 2am. pic.twitter.com/sZLLDWEjUi