Appeal to find two people after house damaged in Wolverhampton

By Emma Walker

Police want to speak to two people after a house was damaged in Wolverhampton.

Do you recognise these two? Police want to talk to them after damage was caused to a house in Wolverhampton
Officers said the incident happened on Greenly Road on October 29.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've been working to identify those responsible. If you can help please contact us via Live Chat or on 101 quoting 20/923489/22."

