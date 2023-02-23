Appeal to find two people after house damaged in Wolverhampton

Officers said the incident happened on Greenly Road on October 29.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've been working to identify those responsible. If you can help please contact us via Live Chat or on 101 quoting 20/923489/22."
#APPEAL | Do you recognise these two?— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) February 23, 2023
We want to talk to them after damage was caused to a house in Greenly Road, Wolverhampton on 29 October.
