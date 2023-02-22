Man who trespassed on railway lines in Wolverhampton ordered to pay more than £1,700

The line at Wolverhampton Railway Station. Photo: Google

Adam Hindson, from Telford, trespassed on the lines at Wolverhampton Railway Station on May 5 last year, magistrates were told.

The 41-year-old, of Windsor Road, was also found to have committed a "racially aggravated" offence during his time at the station.

He used threatening or abusive words or his behaviour met that criteria within the sight of a person likely to be alarmed or distressed.

The defendant had also obstructed a police officer in "the execution of his duty", a hearing at Worcestershire Magistrates' Court was told.