Man who trespassed on railway lines in Wolverhampton ordered to pay more than £1,700

Adam Hindson, from Telford, trespassed on the lines at Wolverhampton Railway Station on May 5 last year, magistrates were told.
The 41-year-old, of Windsor Road, was also found to have committed a "racially aggravated" offence during his time at the station.
He used threatening or abusive words or his behaviour met that criteria within the sight of a person likely to be alarmed or distressed.
The defendant had also obstructed a police officer in "the execution of his duty", a hearing at Worcestershire Magistrates' Court was told.
The 41-year-old was deemed to have already served adequate time in custody for his racially aggravated offence. He was ordered to pay £1,756.14 for trespassing on the railway lines, and received no separate penalty for the obstruction offence.