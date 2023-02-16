Paedophile found with indecent images of children 18 days after prison release

Alister Taylor, aged 27, was released from prison on December 23 last year after a jail term for making indecent images of children. He was also on bail for other offences.

But just 18 days later, when police checked his devices, he was found to have more than 50 images.

Police also found that Taylor had concealed a memory card inside a tube hidden in a drawer, and had deleted the messaging app Telegram from his phone, although nothing incriminating was found on either the card or the app. Both of those offences constituted breaches of a sexual harm prevention order which Taylor was subject to.

Taylor, of Pageant Drive, Aqueduct, Telford, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to one count of making indecent images of children, and two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order. He has five previous convictions for 10 offences, mainly of a similar nature.

Paul Smith, mitigating, said previous pre-sentence reports showed Taylor had received a diagnosis of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Recorder Ben Williams jailed Taylor for 20 months, telling him: "You re-offended in pretty much the same way. That was a matter of weeks after your release. Your offending could not be more seriously aggravated."