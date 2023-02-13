Notification Settings

Police probe double stabbing in Black Country park

By Deborah HardimanWest BromwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An investigation was launched when two men were stabbed when violence broke out in a Black Country park.

West Midlands Police said two men aged in their 30s were injured during the disorder in Hill Top Park, in West Bromwich, yesterday afternoon.

As a probe got underway officers set up a cordon near the Witton Lane entrance at the park in Hill Top.

The force stated: "We were called to disorder in Hill Top park, West Bromwich, around 1pm - two men in their 30s have been taken to hospital for treatment to stab injuries.

"The scene of the disorder is being held for forensic examination at the gates of the park on Witton Lane."

Anyone with information should contact the police via its website quoting log 1801 of 12/2 or by phoning Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Deborah Hardiman

