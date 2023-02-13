Drink-driver jailed after killing 'selfless and special' 76-year-old NHS worker in Birmingham crash

Jamie Abdale has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for causing death by careless driving

Jamie Abdale, 37, was over the legal alcohol limit and subject to a driving ban when he was responsible for the death of Linda Harris on July 22, 2021.

Mrs Harris, who looked after elderly and end of life patients, had been turning right out of Wentworth Way when she was hit by Abdale, who was driving in the direction of Harborne.

Abdale, who had an expired provisional licence and was disqualified from driving following a drink-driving conviction, hit Mrs Harris's car, causing both vehicles to end up on the grass verge adjacent to Wentworth Way.

When officers arrived at the scene they found empty cans and bottles of alcohol.

Abdale told officers at the scene he had been given a drink of whiskey by an unknown member of the public shortly after the crash.

Although he provided a sample of 34 micrograms of alcohol, because of the length of time between the crash and the test, it was calculated that at the time he hit Mrs Harris's car, he would have had a breath alcohol concentration of around 61 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal alcohol limit is 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Abdale, of Lindsey Avenue, Birmingham, was jailed for seven-and-a-half years for causing death by careless driving, with a driving ban for seven years and nine months.

A victim statement was read in court by Mrs Harris' daughter, who said: "Everyone thinks their mom is special, but ours really was. She had an abundance of love which she showered family and friends with.

"She was an NHS worker, still working at 76 providing elderly care and end of life care. She worked all the way through Covid, selflessly thinking of the needs of others first.

"I was so proud to call her my mom. She did not deserve to die in the way that she did. She was cruelly taken from us too soon because of the selfish decisions made by Jamie Abdale.