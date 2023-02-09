Notification Settings

Two men arrested after stop-and-search of stolen car

By Lisa O'Brien

Two men have been arrested after a stolen car using false plates was spotted travelling through Stafford.

In the early hours of January 23, a red Ford Fiesta was stolen from the driveway of an address in Birmingham.

Then, on Wednesday morning, officers spotted the Fiesta travelling on the A513, next to the Shugborough Estate in Milford.

It was using false plates at the time.

The car was then pulled over into a lay-by and was searched.

Officers had police dog Vixen in the back of their car to oversee the search and keep an eye on those inside.

One of the occupants was searched and was found to be in possession of a class A drug.

Officers also found drug paraphernalia inside the car.

A 41-year-old man, from West Bromwich, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft.

Another man, aged 38, from Dudley, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, drug driving and driving without a licence.

Both have since been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

It comes as Staffordshire Police continues to tackle vehicle theft in the county as part of our Operation Bormus initiative.

Detective Inspector Andy Bryan, from CID at Staffordshire Police, said: “Vehicle crime remains a force priority and we’ve made significant progress on this since the turn of the new year - with more than 25 suspects arrested in January alone and more than 10 of those charged with associated offences.

“Our dedicated Op Bormus team are working hard with local partners and policing colleagues to proactively target those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

