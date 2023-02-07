Murder trial of youth accused of killing Zane Smart in Wolverhampton due to open

Zane, aged 15, died from his injuries after being stabbed twice in The Haymarket area of Pendeford on May 27 last year.
The teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to his murder and to having a bladed article.
A jury is due to be sworn ahead of the trial opening before Mrs Justice May at Wolverhampton Crown Court.
Zane’s funeral was held, in Cardiff last June. His family have since launched a fundraising appeal in his memory aimed to fund emergency bleed control kits which has so far raised almost £6,000.