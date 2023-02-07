Notification Settings

Murder trial of youth accused of killing Zane Smart in Wolverhampton due to open

The trial of a 17-year-old accused of fatally stabbing Zane Smart in Wolverhampton is due to start today.

Zane Smart
Zane Smart

Zane, aged 15, died from his injuries after being stabbed twice in The Haymarket area of Pendeford on May 27 last year.

The teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to his murder and to having a bladed article.

A jury is due to be sworn ahead of the trial opening before Mrs Justice May at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

Zane’s funeral was held, in Cardiff last June. His family have since launched a fundraising appeal in his memory aimed to fund emergency bleed control kits which has so far raised almost £6,000.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

