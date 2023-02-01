Police report massive reduction in street racing following High Court injunction

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal with the High Court Injunction Street signage in Bilston

The interim injunction came into force on Christmas Eve and prohibits people from participating, as a driver, rider or passenger, in a gathering of two or more where people are motor racing, stunts or dangerous or obstructive driving.

Anyone found by the High Court to have breached the injunction will be in contempt of court and have their car confiscated, fined or sent to prison.

The four Black Country councils will appear before the High Court on Monday to seek a full injunction which, if granted, would also forbid people from promoting, organising or publicising a street racing event, or from being a spectator.

West Midlands Police report a "massive decrease in large scale organised street cruising meets in the Black Country" since the interim injunction was granted on 22 December, 2022.

West Midlands Police have received 17 calls about street racing over the last four weeks, which is lower than in previous years, and the majority relate to small groups of vehicles, not the larger groups previously seen at street racing hotspots.

The granting of the interim injunction also helped prevent a large scale street cruising meeting which was expected to take place in the region on Boxing Day. Police say this shows 'the importance of this piece of legislation to disrupt this activity'.

Furthermore, police believe the existence of the interim injunction is known to 'the majority of street cruisers' as they are 'actively looking for alternative locations to meet up outside of the injunction areas'.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Wellbeing, said: "The previous Black Country-wide street racing injunction, which was in effect from 2015-2021, led to a dramatic reduction in incidents of street racing, also known as car cruising – and it is very apparent that the new injunction is already having the same desired effect.

"It clearly highlights the benefit of having such an injunction and therefore we will be asking the High Court next week to consider granting an extension to the existing interim injunction, so that it also covers spectators and event organisers."

Chief Superintendent Ian Green, from West Midlands Police, said: “We are determined to tackle dangerous and reckless driving which puts the safety of others and themselves at risk.

“Alongside our partners we do not tolerate illegal car gatherings due to the danger and nuisance they create to communities and the wider public going about their lives.

"We have officers dedicated to addressing the issue from both neighbourhood teams and specialist traffic resources, who are also working with the insurance industry and providing diversionary and educational courses. We will take every opportunity to intervene and enforce against this activity.”