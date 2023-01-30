Notification Settings

Appeal after man assaulted and left with broken jaw in Wolverhampton

By Emma Walker

Police want to speak to this man after another man was left with a broken jaw in Wolverhampton.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident

It happened after the victim in his 30s was assaulted in Links avenue in Tettenhall during the early hours of December 23.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We want to speak to this man in connection with the incident."

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

