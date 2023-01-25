Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

No arrests yet after shots were fired at a property in Wolverhampton

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

No arrests have yet been made after shots were fired at a property in Wolverhampton – breaking a window.

Emerson Road. Photo: Google
Emerson Road. Photo: Google

Police were called to the scene in Emerson Road, on The Scotlands estate, at around 7.50pm on Sunday.

Nobody was injured and patrols were stepped up in the Bushbury area to help offer reassurance to residents.

But a resident, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said the incident left neighbours feeling uncomfortable and was the second police incident involving the same property in recent months.

Police have confirmed no one has yet been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the force's website or by calling 101.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News