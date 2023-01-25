No arrests yet after shots were fired at a property in Wolverhampton

Emerson Road. Photo: Google

Police were called to the scene in Emerson Road, on The Scotlands estate, at around 7.50pm on Sunday.

Nobody was injured and patrols were stepped up in the Bushbury area to help offer reassurance to residents.

But a resident, who did not want to be named for fear of reprisals, said the incident left neighbours feeling uncomfortable and was the second police incident involving the same property in recent months.

Police have confirmed no one has yet been arrested and inquiries are ongoing.