Fourth teenager arrested in connection with New Year's Day crash that killed grandmother

By Adam SmithCannock

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash on New Year's Day.

Joan Hill

Staffordshire Police announced on Friday that the 17-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the collision on the A5 on January 1 which killed a pensioner.

Joan Hill, aged 73, from Rugeley, died following the collision near the Longford island in Cannock after the red Peugeot she was travelling in was hit by a blue Ford Kuga.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We have since arrested another male, from the Walsall area, in connection with the collision.

"He was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, aggravated vehicle taking, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, burglary with intent to steal, theft from a person and arson. He remains in police custody at this time."

The 17-year-old becomes the fourth teenage boy to be arrested, with three other youths - two aged 15 and one aged 17, all from the Walsall area - all arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of the same offences.

The spokesman confirmed they have since been placed on bail pending further inquiries.

Paying tribute earlier this month, Joan's family said in a statement: “Joan’s life was cruelly taken from her by a hit-and-run driver on New Year’s Day.

“A retired primary school teacher, with a very active life, Joan will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Terry, her loving son Matt, her grandchildren, brother, wider family and friend.

“As a family, we would like to personally request that anyone with information on what happened should come forward and report it to the police.”

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

