Care home staff plead not guilty to defrauding woman's £175k estate

By Deborah HardimanBrierley HillCrimePublished:

Three care home workers have appeared in court charged with defrauding the estate of a resident to the tune of an estimated £175,000.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Graham Walker, 71, Lyn Walker, 68, and Jamiel Slaney-Summers, 62, are jointly charged with five offences relating to the estate of Rita Barnsley who lived at Amberley Care Home, in Stourbridge Road, in Brierley Hill near Dudley.

All three faced offences relating to fraud, neglect, recklessly engaging in a commercial practice, and acquiring criminal property at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday. Slaney-Summers is also charged with theft of £6,000 from the woman.

The offences date between May and December 2021.

Graham Walker and Lyn Walker, both of Ribbeford Close, Halesowen, and Slaney-Summers, of Raven Hays Road, Birmingham, all pleaded not guilty to the charges at the hearing.

Judge Jonathan Gosling told them the trial could not he held until April next year. "The court is under huge pressure."

He granted all three unconditional bail until then.

