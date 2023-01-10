Notification Settings

Police hunting brothers in connection with 2021 Birmingham murder

By Adam SmithPublished:

A reward of £1,000 has been put up for information about two brothers in connection with the murder of a man in Birmingham in 2021.

Wanted: The Bailey Brothers

Gavin Parry was shot dead in broad daylight in Winson Green on April 13, 2021, and now West Midlands Police have launched a manhunt for two brothers.

Detectives released pictures of Theo and Remell Bailey and Crimestoppers have offered £1,000 for information which lead to their arrests.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from Force CID at West Midlands Police, said: “Gavin’s family have been searching for answers for nearly two years and have been patient in awaiting information about why, how and who killed Gavin.

“They have acted with dignity throughout and it is only right that they begin to understand what happened to their loved one.”

The Bailey brothers have close links to the Handsworth and Winson Green areas of Birmingham.

The police warned anyone helping them to stay on the run, providing them with a place to stay, vehicles or money may leave themselves open to an investigation and prosecution.

Crimestoppers is supporting this investigation by offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information the charity exclusively receives 100% anonymously - via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach the men but instead contact the police via Live Chat on our website, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

