Jury discharged in Cannock stabbing murder trial

Lucy Clews was pronounced dead by paramedics after being found at an address in West Chadsmore. Photo: Staffordshire Police

Lucy Clews, aged 39, was found with multiple stab wounds by Staffordshire Police officers at her home, in Bath Road, in West Chadsmoor, on December 29, 2021 after her family reported concerns for her welfare.

Thomas Grant, 27, is accused of murdering Mrs Clews, whom he met by chance when he came out of prison on days earlier on Christmas Eve. Grant, of no fixed address, pleaded not guilty to murder.

After sitting for 19 days judge Kristina Montgomery KC discharged the jury. She praised the jurors for their "goodwill and engagement", and warned them not to discuss the case with anyone.