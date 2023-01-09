Former Staffordshire police officer given suspended sentence after violent outburst at his home

Stafford Crown Court

Paul Weston, 29, was sentenced on Friday at Stafford Crown Court to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Weston, who was suspended from duty at the time, was making threats and was violent towards officers at his home address near Stafford on October 28 last year.

He admitted the charge of affray at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on November 12 and was remanded in custody.

The student officer was suspended from duty in August 2022, due to an ongoing investigation by the force’s Professional Standards Department.

He was dismissed from the force on November 25.

Deputy Chief Constable at Staffordshire Police, Emma Barnett said: “Paul Weston’s actions were found to have fallen well below the standard we expect of our police officers and undermine the confidence of the communities we are here to protect.