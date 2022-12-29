Motorist order to pay almost £3,000 for fly-tipping in Walsall street

A motorist was caught on film dumping black bags full of rubbish in the street.

Andrew Evans, of Darlaston, was prosecuted after closed circuit cameras near a fly-tipping hotspot recorded the male driver of a red Ford Fiesta getting out of it before removing three full black bin bags and cardboard. The bags were then left behind at the roadside, in Woodwards Road, Pleck, in Walsall, at about 11.52am on June 18 last year.

This area has been plagued by ongoing issues with fly-tipping.

Evans, who was the registered keeper of the car at the time was identified following inquiries made by Walsall Council’s community protection team made via the DVLA.

On September 3 last year a fixed penalty notice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990 was issued to Evans for the amount of £400. But after paying only a small proportion of the fine Mr Evans was summoned to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on December 21 this year(22).

He failed to attend the hearing and was subsequently found guilty of the offence. He was fined £2,640 and order to pay costs £291.98. Evans must pay the court within 28 days.

Walsall Council's communities boss Councillor Garry Perry said: “I am pleased to see another successful fly-tipping case has been heard in court.

“Fly-tipping is a blight on our communities and costs the council a considerable amount of money to clear. This is public money that should be used on services to support our communities, not to clean up after the thoughtless few.

“The council is committed to continuing to take robust action to deal with this criminal behaviour and to show that this will not be tolerated in our borough.