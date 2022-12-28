Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two arrests after footballer killed in Boxing Day nightclub stabbing

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a footballer who was stabbed to death at a nightclub in Birmingham on Boxing Day.

Cody Fisher. Photo: Stourbridge FC
Cody Fisher. Photo: Stourbridge FC

A 22-year-old was held at an address in Birmingham city centre just after midnight, while a second man aged 21 was arrested in London.

West Midlands Police said they will be questioned on suspicion of the murder of 23-year-old Cody Fisher, who was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub and died at the scene.

DCI Ian Ingram, from the homicide team at West Midlands Police, said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation and are building a better picture of what happened.

“We’ve been really pleased with the response from the public and have already had a number of witness accounts and images sent through, which will help with our investigation.

“It’s vital that we hear from everybody who saw any part of what happened that night – no matter how insignificant they think it might be.

“Cody’s family and friends are devastated by what happened, and we’ll continue to work to bring them answers.”

Tributes have poured in for the 'gifted and talented' non-league footballer.

A dedicated web page has been set up by police where people can send information, photos and videos that could help in the investigation.

Visit mipp.police.uk/operation/20HQ22L31-PO1

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Stourbridge
Dudley
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News