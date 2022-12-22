Man convicted of killing his neighbour in Birmingham

Tamari Greaves will be sentenced in February

Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds after being attacked yards from his home in Bartley Green, Birmingham.

Mr McCarron lived alone and regularly walked the same area as part of his morning routine.

CCTV footage on the morning of March 11 earlier this year shows Mr McCarron have a brief verbal exchange with Tamari Greaves, a resident in the opposite block of flats, as they crossed paths on Scotland Lane – Mr McCarron on foot and Greaves on his electric bike.

Greaves was then captured returning to his flat and exiting a few minutes later.

Steven McCarron

He appeared to be looking for someone and not long later the two men came into contact again on Bigwood Drive.

This time the men confronted each other with weapons. Mr McCarron was carrying a machete and Greaves drew two Zombie knives.

Mr McCarron suffered several severe blows causing catastrophic injuries, some caused by his own weapon, which had been quickly taken from him by Greaves.

He managed to escape but collapsed a short distance away and, although emergency services were called, he died at the scene.

Greaves, aged 21 from Jiggins Lane, was found guilty of manslaughter and having a bladed weapon in a public place on Thursday at Nottingham Crown Court.

He will be sentenced on February 3 next year.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the homicide unit at West Midlands Police, said: “We may never know what sparked the confrontation between the two men which led to the death of one and the loss of freedom of the other, but I do know it was a senseless loss of life and my thoughts remain with Mr McCarron’s family.”