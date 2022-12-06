Motorcyclist suffers leg injuries in Kidderminster - car driver failed to stop

Park Street, in Kidderminster. Photo: Google Maps

Kidderminster police have launched an appeal for witnesses or passing motorists with dashcam images which may help to identify the vehicle and the driver who failed to stop following the incident in Park Street, Kidderminster, on November 12.

In a Twitter appeal West Mercia Police said: "Did you see a collision on Sat 12 Nov on Park Street, #Kidderminster?

"Around 5.30pm there was a collision involving a motorbike and an unknown vehicle, that vehicle failed to stop at the scene and the motorcyclist suffered significant leg injuries."

The force added: "We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the incident or captured it on dash-cam or CCTV."

Anyone with information should email via ashley.hughes@westmercia.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 485 of 12 November.

(2/2) — Kidderminster Police (@KMinsterCops) December 6, 2022