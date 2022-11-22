Two West Midlands Police officers among four arrested in corruption probe

Two officers are among four people to have been arrested

The pair, along with two members of the public, were detained earlier this year as part of an investigation being led by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) alongside West Midland Police's Counter Corruption Unit.

The four suspects were arrested on July 14 but have since been released under investigation while the probe continues. The two officers have also been suspended, although West Midlands Police has not revealed their identities or said where they worked.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “An IOPC directed investigation, conducted by the West Midlands Police Counter Corruption Unit, is being carried out following allegations of corruption against two police officers.

"As part of the investigation, two West Midlands Police Constables, aged 50 and 37, and two other men, aged 50 and 38, have been arrested on suspicion of corruption. They have since been released under investigation. The investigation is continuing.”