Appeal after robberies at Co-op in Walsall where staff threatened with hammer

By Lisa O'Brien

A man threatened staff with a hammer and stole tobacco and cash from a shop in Walsall.

Do you recognise this man?
Police are investigating robberies at a Co-Op on October 20 and 22.

An image of a man has been released with Walsall Police saying officers want to speak to him in connection with the incident.

In an appeal on Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Do you recognise this man?

"We are looking to speak to him after robberies at a Co-Op in #Walsall on 20 and 22 October.

"A man was seen threatening staff with a hammer and stealing tobacco and cash.

"Contact us via Live Chat or on 101 quoting 20/896027/22."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

