Appeal after robberies at Co-op in Walsall where staff threatened with hammer

Police are investigating robberies at a Co-Op on October 20 and 22.
An image of a man has been released with Walsall Police saying officers want to speak to him in connection with the incident.
In an appeal on Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Do you recognise this man?
"We are looking to speak to him after robberies at a Co-Op in #Walsall on 20 and 22 October.
"A man was seen threatening staff with a hammer and stealing tobacco and cash.
"Contact us via Live Chat or on 101 quoting 20/896027/22."
