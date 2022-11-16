Police recover suspected stolen moped after being called to Wednesfield retail park

Wednesfield Police responded to reports of youths riding on suspected stolen mopeds at Bentley Bridge Leisure Park on Tuesday evening.
Officers came across a group of boys who fled the scene, abandoning a moped.
Wednesfield Police reported on Twitter on Tuesday night: "Earlier the team responded to youths riding on suspected stolen mopeds @BBShoppingPark
"After an area search our PCSOs came across the males where they abandoned a moped and made off
"Our officers were quick on scene but they got away (for now)
"One suspected stolen moped recovered."
