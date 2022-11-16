Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police recover suspected stolen moped after being called to Wednesfield retail park

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have recovered a suspected stolen moped after being called to a retail park in Wednesfield.

Police recovered a suspected stolen moped. Photo: @WednesfieldWMP
Police recovered a suspected stolen moped. Photo: @WednesfieldWMP

Wednesfield Police responded to reports of youths riding on suspected stolen mopeds at Bentley Bridge Leisure Park on Tuesday evening.

Officers came across a group of boys who fled the scene, abandoning a moped.

Wednesfield Police reported on Twitter on Tuesday night: "Earlier the team responded to youths riding on suspected stolen mopeds @BBShoppingPark

"After an area search our PCSOs came across the males where they abandoned a moped and made off

"Our officers were quick on scene but they got away (for now)

"One suspected stolen moped recovered."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News