Three arrested after police pursuit in Dudley following armed robbery in Bridgnorth

Police incident on Flood Street, Dudley.

Two men and one woman were arrested following a police incident around midday on Flood Street in Dudley, where a stolen vehicle rammed into an armed response vehicle and drove at a police motorbike.

Two police officers received minor injuries in the incident.

Response and firearms officers attended the scene involving the pursuit of the stolen vehicle following an armed robbery in Bridgnorth earlier in the morning.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said: "Our response and firearms officers were involved in a pursuit of a stolen car following an armed robbery in Bridgnorth this morning.

"The vehicle rammed an armed response vehicle and drove at a police motorbike on Flood Street in Dudley, shortly after 12.30pm. Our colleagues from the ambulance service were called. Two of our police officers received minor injuries. Two men and one woman was arrested and taken into custody. No members of the public were injured.

"Our investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or 101 quoting incident 1842 of 15 November."