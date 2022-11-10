Notification Settings

Vandals target West Midlands Police car while officers deal with incident in city

Birmingham

West Midlands Police officers have thanked staff at a pub and a dessert shop after vandals attacked their car while on duty.

The West Midlands Police car that was targeted by vandals
The officers had been dealing with a mental health incident in Selly Oak, Birmingham when the incident happened.

They returned to find their car had been targeted by vandals, which took them off the road and away from duty while it had to be cleaned.

A spokesman said: "Thanks to staff from Ciao Bella and The Goose for helping us out."

