Vandals target West Midlands Police car while officers deal with incident in city

The officers had been dealing with a mental health incident in Selly Oak, Birmingham when the incident happened.
They returned to find their car had been targeted by vandals, which took them off the road and away from duty while it had to be cleaned.
A spokesman said: "Thanks to staff from Ciao Bella and The Goose for helping us out."
