Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police hunt to find man wanted on suspicion of brother's murder

BirminghamCrimePublished:

A manhunt is under way to track a suspect who is wanted on suspicion of his brother's murder, police said.

Police are searching for this man
Police are searching for this man

Clifton Waite, 56, was found with knife wounds at a house in Waverley Road South, in Small Heath, Birmingham around 9.50am on Monday.

Paramedics tried to save him but the 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who sees Lenville Waite, 59, to ring 999 straight away. Members of the public are urged not to approach him.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The 59-year-old, pictured, is wanted on suspicion of the murder of his brother Clifton Waite."

Det Insp Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time and our extensive investigations are continuing as we remain focused on bringing them some closure.

"If you've seen Lenville Waite, who is also known as Tony, don't approach him but call 999 immediately. Anyone with any other information that they believe may help, should call 101 or contact Live Chat on our website, quoting log 3840 of 7/11/22".

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News