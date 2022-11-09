Police hunt to find man wanted on suspicion of brother's murder

Police are searching for this man

Clifton Waite, 56, was found with knife wounds at a house in Waverley Road South, in Small Heath, Birmingham around 9.50am on Monday.

Paramedics tried to save him but the 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who sees Lenville Waite, 59, to ring 999 straight away. Members of the public are urged not to approach him.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "The 59-year-old, pictured, is wanted on suspicion of the murder of his brother Clifton Waite."

Det Insp Jim Colclough, from Force CID, said: "Our thoughts remain with the Waite family at this awful time and our extensive investigations are continuing as we remain focused on bringing them some closure.

"If you've seen Lenville Waite, who is also known as Tony, don't approach him but call 999 immediately. Anyone with any other information that they believe may help, should call 101 or contact Live Chat on our website, quoting log 3840 of 7/11/22".