New taskforce launched by police in response to rising levels of car theft 'already proving a success'

The police force announced that it had set the team up in September.

The 25-strong unit aims to act swiftly on emerging intelligence on crime patterns and suspects, ramp up patrols in hotspot areas, and carry out operations to close down chop shops which act as a market for car thieves.

In recent days the Office for National Statistics released data on crime in the West Midlands which showed vehicle crime had increased over the last year, in the run up to June.

On Thursday, police charged six people following a suspected chop shop raid, with the new vehicle crime taskforce acting on intelligence and executing a warrant on Moseley Road, Sparkbrook.

The taskforce team has already closed down three suspected chop shops and is helping to improve the police force's stolen vehicle recovery rate, which is now double compared to this time last year.

West Midlands Police says it also regularly runs targeted operations against organised car thieves and speaks to manufacturers about car security features to ensure they are fit for purpose and being prioritised.

Detective Superintendent Jim Munro, who heads up the taskforce, said: “Having a vehicle stolen can cost livelihoods and cause huge inconveniences in our everyday lives.

“We've created this new team to focus on helping to catch these criminals and put them behind bars.

"We'll be constantly assessing and monitoring which areas are being targeted in our region and be ready to pounce.

“We'll have plain-clothed officers supporting our visible police presence and will act on intelligence we receive.”

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, said he was pleased to see West Midlands Police taking a tough stance on car crime.

He added: "It is a top priority in my police and crime plan.

“West Midlands Police know I am deeply concerned by the rise in car thefts and, as such, I receive regular updates from the force. This scrutiny will continue.