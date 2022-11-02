Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man jailed for historic child sex offences in South Staffordshire

By Eleanor LawsonSouth StaffordshireCrimePublished:

A 56-year-old man has been jailed for 12 years for child sex offences in South Staffordshire.

Mark Hall, of Common Road, Bressingham, Diss, Norfolk, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Hall was found guilty of indecency with a child under the age of 16 and three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16.

The offences took place in South Staffordshire between 1999 and 2001.

Following a trial, Hall was found guilty by a jury on October 3. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Laura Turner, of Staffordshire Police's child protection and exploitation team, said: “The victim has shown tremendous courage and strength coming forward.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report this to us. We will listen to you, and you and your families will be supported by specially-trained detectives and support workers.

“If you are or have been a victim or you are worried about something, and you don’t feel ready to talk to the police, please speak to someone you trust.”

Crime
News
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News