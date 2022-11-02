Man jailed for historic child sex offences in South Staffordshire

Mark Hall, of Common Road, Bressingham, Diss, Norfolk, was sentenced to 12 years in prison at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Hall was found guilty of indecency with a child under the age of 16 and three counts of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 16.

The offences took place in South Staffordshire between 1999 and 2001.

Following a trial, Hall was found guilty by a jury on October 3. He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

DC Laura Turner, of Staffordshire Police's child protection and exploitation team, said: “The victim has shown tremendous courage and strength coming forward.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim of such crimes to come forward and report this to us. We will listen to you, and you and your families will be supported by specially-trained detectives and support workers.