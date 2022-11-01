Taxi driver killed in Wolverhampton street attack is named locally

Nine Elms Lane in Wolverhampton

Police were called to Nine Elms Lane, in Park Village, shortly before 10.45am on Sunday morning.

Despite the efforts of police officers and paramedics, the private hire driver was pronounced dead at the scene near the junction with Crowther Street off Cannock Road.

His death has sparked a murder probe, with West Midlands Police arresting a 35-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Wolverhampton-based ABC Cars, where Mr Singh worked, has now set up a JustGiving page in his memory and the firm hopes to raise £2,000 for his family.

A message on the fundraising page says: "Weʼre raising £2,000 to the family of Anakh Singh who sadly lost his life on shift on Sunday morning.

"Anakh was a lovely, kind hard-working family man.

"Anakh Singh, private hire driver was at work driving his taxi when he lost his life.

"This is an awful time for his family, our thoughts are with his family.

"The donations will go directly to Anakh's family to help support them at this difficult time."

More than £800 has already been raised.

The fundraising page is available at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/anakhsingh

Stunned residents in Nine Elms Lane said investigating officers set up cordons near where the silver-coloured taxi was positioned and carried out to door-to-door inquiries in the aftermath.

An independent driver, who did not want to be named, also paid tribute to the private hire driver on Monday, calling him a "lovely chap".

He said: "We worked for different companies, but you get to know the drivers. I actually saw him not so long ago.

"I saw the report on social media, but I didn't know it was a taxi driver until I started my shift this morning. I recognised his description straight away. My thoughts are with his family."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been called to reports of an assault in Nine Elms Lane on Sunday and found a man in critical condition.

A spokesman for WMAS said: "Ambulance staff administered advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."