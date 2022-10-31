Notification Settings

Walsall man jailed for theft of car, tools and trailers across Staffordshire

By Lisa O'BrienBloxwichCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A Walsall man has been jailed after admitting stealing a Land Rover Defender, four trailers and tools across Staffordshire.

Michael Anthony Dunn

Michael Anthony Dunn, 44, of Roche Way, Bloxwich, was sentenced to two years and three months in prison recently at Stafford Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to one count of burglary other than dwelling – theft and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Dunn pleaded guilty to stealing power tools on March 13 and an Ifor Williams trailer and a Tipper trailer on March 22, from a farm in Tamworth.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing an Ifor Williams trailer from Stafford on March 25 and an Ifor Williams trailer from Penkridge and a Land Rover Defender from Rugeley, both on March 29.

Dunn was arrested on April 6 following an investigation and charged the next day.

Detective Inspector Richard Dancey, of Staffordshire Police, said: “These crimes have a huge impact on our rural communities and we are pleased to have been able to secure a conviction and custodial sentence in this case.”

