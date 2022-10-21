Police officers attacked at West Bromwich shopping centre win Pride of Britain award

The two officers were attacked at New Square Shopping Centre last year. Photo: SnapperSK

Police officers James Willetts, 25, and Leon Mitoo, 34, will be given the This Morning Emergency Services Award after they were attacked by brothers Parminder Hunjan, 37, and Maninder Hunjan, 26, last year.

The pair were surprised by TV presenter Jodie Gibson live on This Morning on Friday, who told the pair they had won the award.

Pcs James Willetts and Leon Mittoo were stabbed and slashed by the Hunjan brothers at New Square Shopping Centre, in West Bromwich, on July 21 last year, injuring both officers and leaving them fearing for their lives.

During a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Pc Mittoo said: “I thought I was going to die. I just did everything I could. It was a fight for survival.”

The brothers were carrying an arsenal of weapons including a 'Rambo'-style weapon and an imitation gun when they were stopped during an operation aimed to tackle town centre knife crime.

Pc James Willetts was one of the officers attacked at the shopping centre

Pc Leon Mittoo also received a head injury in the attack

Following the trial in March the brothers were cleared of trying to kill the officers, but were found guilty of wounding them during the violence.

Parminder Hunjan, who the court was told slashed at one of the officers while they deployed pepper spray, was found not guilty of attempted murder on account of both police officers – but the jury found him guilty of wounding Pc Leon Mittoo and Pc James Willetts with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Maninder Hunjan was also cleared of attempted murder charges but was found guilty of wounding Pc James Willetts with intent and possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Maninder Hunjan and Parminder Hunjan. Photo: West Midlands Police

Both officers also admitted the attack had harmed their personal lives, with Pc Mittoo stating that it contributed to the breakdown of his relationship with his partner.

Giving them extended terms, Judge Michael Chambers QC jailed Parminder Hunjan for 14 years and Maninder Hunjan for 12 years in May.

The brothers were stopped by the officers after being spotted dressed in jackets and carrying rucksacks on a hot day.

Pcs Leon Mittoo and James Willetts with TV presenter Josie Gibson. Photo: West Midlands Police

During the trial the jury was told that one of the officers was "circled" as he was attacked after he and his colleague stopped the defendants.

The brothers' address can not be reported for legal reasons.

Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo will co-host the award ceremony on Thursday, October 27, which will be attended by a plethora of famous faces to celebrate the inspiration winners.