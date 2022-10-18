Notification Settings

Threatening man forces McDonald's staff lock customers inside restaurant for own safety

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

McDonald's staff locked customers inside the restaurant for their own safety after a man began making threats.

McDonalds, Roman Way

The incident happened at 4.20pm today (Tuesday) at McDonald's, Roman Way, Malvern, and the man has yet to be arrested.

West Mercia Police tweeted: "At around 4.20pm this afternoon we were called to McDonalds on Roman Way in Malvern following reports of man causing a disturbance and making threats.

"Staff locked the man out of the restaurant to protect the customers inside and the suspect subsequently left the scene."

Police then acted on a tip off and visited address in Worcester but the man was nowhere to be seen.

West Mercia Police tweeted: "In relation to this incident, officers then attended an address on Barbourne Road in Worcester to carry out further enquiries. No arrests have been made at this time and our investigations continue.

"We would like to reassure the public there are no further threats and thank them for their cooperation and patience."

