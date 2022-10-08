Notification Settings

Police launch murder probe after man found with serious injuries block of flats dies

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man found with serious injuries has died.

He was discovered in the hallway of a block of flats in Guild Close, Ladywood, Birmingham, at around 9.10am on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said nothing could be done to revive the man, understood to be aged in his 30s, and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officers are in the very early stages of an investigation and are currently carrying out extensive enquiries in the area.

A forensic post mortem to establish the man's cause of death will be held in due course.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via 101 or live chat on the force's website, quoting log 1012 of October 8.

Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Lisa O'Brien

