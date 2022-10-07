Computers stolen and coffee machine 'ripped from wall' during Tettenhall break-ins

CCTV footage at Peter James Property

Peter James Property on High Street and Baked in Tettenhall on Upper Green were both targeted by thieves and had equipment stolen from their premises.

Two computers were taken from Peter James Property between 11pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday, after access was gained via a smashed window.

Meanwhile a coffee machine, grinder, stock and other items were taken from Baked between 4pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

The theft also caused large a large amount of damage at the coffee shop, including flooding after the coffee machine was 'ripped from the wall'.

Police have now confirmed they are looking into both incidents, but it is unknown whether or not they are linked.

Peter James, owner of Peter James Property, said: "After smashing the window, the thief took two computers.

"He then headed off in the direction of Upper Street with the computers in two black bin bags.

"The blue jacket he was wearing was torn when he entered, through the smashed window.

"The thief will probably get £50 a computer, where it is going to cost us thousands to replace."

West Midlands Police is currently carrying out an investigation including reviewing CCTV footage and 'pursuing forensic opportunities'.

A spokesperson said: "We're investigating after computers were stolen from business premises in High Street, Tettenhall, between 11pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

"We're carrying out CCTV and pursuing forensic opportunities to identify who was involved.

"We've also received a report of a break-in at a business in Upper Green, Tettenhall, between 4pm on Saturday and 8am on Sunday.

"Office equipment, cash, mobile phone and van keys were taken.