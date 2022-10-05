Notification Settings

Suspects as young as 14 arrested after £16k of drugs seized in drug bust

By Eleanor Lawson

Three teenagers have been arrested after £16,000 of drugs was seized from two homes in Sandwell and Walsall.

£15,000 of suspected cocaine and £1,000 of cannabis was seized from two Black Country homes

The teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing and supplying drugs, and released pending further investigations.

Officers executed warrants at properties in Rowley Regis and Pleck on Tuesday and seized £15,000 of suspected cocaine and £1,000 of cannabis.

The drugs will be forensically examined before being destroyed, as part of ongoing enquiries.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Drugs wreck lives and damage our communities.

"If you think someone you know is involved in dealing, or in County Lines, take a look at our website at bit.ly/3V8hPxQ, to see how you can help."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

