Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Images released after pensioner has money stolen by woman who 'offered to help her off bus'

By Nathan RoweTettenhallCrimePublished:

A pensioner had an envelope of money stolen from her by a woman who offered to help her get off a bus.

Police want to speak to this woman
Police want to speak to this woman

The 85-year-old was getting off the bus on Regis Road, Tettenhall, at around 3pm on September 27 when she was targeted.

Police have now released images of a woman they wish to speak to with regards to the incident.

Police want to speak to this woman

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The 85-year-old woman was getting off the bus in Regis Road, Tettenhall, when she was approached by a woman who offered to help her, before stealing the cash from her bag.

"It happened on September 27 at around 3pm.

"If you recognise her, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting 20/837500/22."

Crime
News
Tettenhall
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News