Images released after pensioner has money stolen by woman who 'offered to help her off bus'

The 85-year-old was getting off the bus on Regis Road, Tettenhall, at around 3pm on September 27 when she was targeted.
Police have now released images of a woman they wish to speak to with regards to the incident.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The 85-year-old woman was getting off the bus in Regis Road, Tettenhall, when she was approached by a woman who offered to help her, before stealing the cash from her bag.
"It happened on September 27 at around 3pm.
"If you recognise her, please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101, quoting 20/837500/22."