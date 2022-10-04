Images released after pensioner has money stolen by woman who 'offered to help her off bus'

Police want to speak to this woman

The 85-year-old was getting off the bus on Regis Road, Tettenhall, at around 3pm on September 27 when she was targeted.

Police have now released images of a woman they wish to speak to with regards to the incident.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "The 85-year-old woman was getting off the bus in Regis Road, Tettenhall, when she was approached by a woman who offered to help her, before stealing the cash from her bag.

"It happened on September 27 at around 3pm.