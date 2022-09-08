Notification Settings

Pensioner who died after being hit by car named as family plead for information

By Eleanor Lawson

The family of an elderly man who died after he was hit by a car in Rowley Regis on Saturday are appealing for witnesses to contact the police.

Harry Williams died after he was hit by a car in Rowley Regis

Harry Williams, the 80-year-old victim of the fatal crash, was hit by a black Mercedes on the High Street at around 2.25pm, but died the next day.

His family, who have now asked police to release an image of Mr Williams, said they have been left "devastated by the sudden loss of Harry and need to understand what happened".

They are asking anyone with any information or CCTV footage to contact investigators and requesting that their privacy be respected.

Sgt Julie Lyman, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Williams' family and friends, and our focus is on establishing exactly what happened.

"The driver of the car, a black Mercedes, remained at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.

"As our investigations continue, we'd also ask anyone who was in the area at around the time of the collision and has any information, CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact us."

Please email FL_COLLISION_INVEST@westmidlands.police.uk, message Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight, or call 101, quoting log 2103 of September 3.

