Photo shows damaged police vehicle after rush hour pursuit on the M6 ends with arrest

By Lisa O'BrienCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a police patrol car was hit by a 'stolen' transit van following a rush-hour police chase on the M6.

The scene on the M6. Photo: @Trafficwmp
The 23-year-old man had allegedly failed to stop for officers last Thursday.

The driver was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop, and has since been released under investigation.

A tweet from West Midlands Police's traffic unit said: "The driver of this stolen transit was arrested last week when he failed to stop on the M6 during rush hour traffic.

"Pursuit quickly concluded with the help of Central Motorway Police Group officers. Minor damage to police vehicle and officers."

A force spokesman added: "A 23-year-old man was arrested on the M6 on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop last Thursday.

"He has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue."

Lisa O'Brien

