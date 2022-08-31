Stolen Range Rover destroyed in crash on the M6 near Walsall during police chase

According to West Midlands Traffic Police, the occupants of the below Mini stole the Range Rover in a "keyless theft" from Walsall.
They were then chased by West Midlands Traffic Police and the Central Motorway Police Group.
"The Range Rover crashed on the M6," they said in a statement on Twitter, "before the Mini was pursued to Washwood Heath, where all three occupants were arrested."
The suspects were arrested with the help of West Midlands Police Dogs "after they decamped".
The occupants of this Mini stole a Range Rover in a keyless theft from Walsall before being pursued by us & @CMPG. The RR crashed on the M6 before the Mini was pursued to Washwood Heath where all 3 occupants were arrested with the help of @WMPDogs after they decamped. #TeamWork pic.twitter.com/nfKz1pi3Pf— WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) August 30, 2022