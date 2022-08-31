Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stolen Range Rover destroyed in crash on the M6 near Walsall during police chase

By Mark MorrisWalsallCrimePublished:

Three people have been arrested after a stolen Range Rover crashed on the M6 during a police pursuit on Tuesday.

The Range Rover was wrecked on the M6.
The Range Rover was wrecked on the M6.

According to West Midlands Traffic Police, the occupants of the below Mini stole the Range Rover in a "keyless theft" from Walsall.

According to police, the occupants of this Mini stole a Range Rover.

They were then chased by West Midlands Traffic Police and the Central Motorway Police Group.

"The Range Rover crashed on the M6," they said in a statement on Twitter, "before the Mini was pursued to Washwood Heath, where all three occupants were arrested."

The suspects were arrested with the help of West Midlands Police Dogs "after they decamped".

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News