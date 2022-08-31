Several men suffer injuries in mass Lichfield disorder involving around 20 people

Bore Street, Lichfield. Photo: Google.

The incident took place on Bore Street shortly after 3.05am on Saturday, August 20.

Officers were called to reports of a group of between 15 and 20 men involved in a disorder.

Just before the call, the group were believed to have been involved in an altercation in the Walkabout bar, which had carried on into the street.

When officers arrived they found several injured men, aged between 19 and 20, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men suffered concussion, a broken nose, swelling and facial injuries.

Three other men suffered injuries ranging from a broken nose to a fractured thumb. All have since been discharged.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or those with video footage in the area to come forward.

