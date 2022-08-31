Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Several men suffer injuries in mass Lichfield disorder involving around 20 people

By Nathan RoweLichfieldCrimePublished: Comments

Several men sustained injuries in a mass disorder involving around 20 people in Lichfield.

Bore Street, Lichfield. Photo: Google.
Bore Street, Lichfield. Photo: Google.

The incident took place on Bore Street shortly after 3.05am on Saturday, August 20.

Officers were called to reports of a group of between 15 and 20 men involved in a disorder.

Just before the call, the group were believed to have been involved in an altercation in the Walkabout bar, which had carried on into the street.

When officers arrived they found several injured men, aged between 19 and 20, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

One of the men suffered concussion, a broken nose, swelling and facial injuries.

Three other men suffered injuries ranging from a broken nose to a fractured thumb. All have since been discharged.

Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or those with video footage in the area to come forward.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire Police said: "Shortly after 3.05am on Saturday 20 August, police were called to Bore Street after it was reported that a group of around 15 to 20 men were involved in disorder.

"Just before, the group were involved in an altercation in Walkabout, which had carried on into the street.

"Officers attended the scene and located several injured men, aged between 19-20, who were taken to hospital for treatment.

"Police are urging anyone who saw what happened or those with CCTV in the area at the time or those with camera footage to get in touch.

"Contact us on 101, Facebook or Twitter, quoting incident 112 of 20 August.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Crime
News
Lichfield
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News