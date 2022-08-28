Woman discharged from hospital after Hamstead shooting as police trawl CCTV

A woman in her 20s had a gunshot wound in her arm

Officers are "exploring" if her injury is linked to reports of shots being fired in the Old Walsall Road area of Hamstead at around 9.30pm on Friday.

West Midlands Police said: "We were called to reports of gun shots being fired in Old Walsall Road - at around 9.30pm on Friday (26 August).

"Officers attended although no-one was found with any injuries.

"A short time later a woman in her 20s presented at hospital with what’s understood to be a gunshot wound to her arm. Her injuries are not serious and we're exploring whether this is connected.

"Inquiries in the area are continuing."

On Sunday, they then said: "The woman has been discharged from hospital. We are reviewing CCTV as our enquiries continue.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact us via Live Chat on our website and quote log 3713 of 26 August."