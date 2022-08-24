Cyclist dies two days after being hit on pedestrian crossing as suspect is arrested

The crossing where the cyclist was hit. Photo: Google

The 45-year-old was cycling with his dog on a lead when he was struck at around 9.20pm on Sunday, leaving him in a critical condition.

However, West Midlands Police announced on Wednesday that the man died in hospital on Tuesday.

Officers had previously appealed for the car driver involved in the collision on Chester Road, Pype Hayes, to come forward.

On Tuesday evening a 34-year-old man attended a police station and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon for questioning.

Police have also seized a vehicle believed to have been involved which will now be forensically examined.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Our first thoughts are with the family and friends of the cyclist at this most difficult time.

"Specialist officers are providing them with support and keeping them briefed in this fast-moving investigation.

"Although a man has been arrested, our enquiries continue to establish the exact circumstances of this fatal incident.

"Anyone who hasn't yet spoken with us, but who witnessed the collision, or was driving in the area and has dash cam footage, is asked to get in contact."

West Midlands Police has also confirmed that the dog, which was with the cyclist, was uninjured.