Police warning after spate of keyless vehicle thefts in Staffordshire

A number of keyless vehicles and vans have been targeted by thieves in Cannock, East Staffordshire, Lichfield, South Staffordshire and Tamworth recently.

More than 140 vehicle crime offences have been reported since the start of July 2022, with 48 of them being thefts and attempted thefts from vans.

One recent theft saw an Iveco Transit van targeted overnight on August 13 to 14 in Burntwood.

The victim reported the van had been parked at the front of the premises and when she returned to the vehicle, the driver’s side window had been damaged and an ignition barrel had been removed.

Offenders have also been targeting vans parked at hotels.

A total of nine offences of this nature have been reported since the start of July, all taking place overnight on weekdays.

Chief Inspector Paul Cooke, commander of the Lichfield local policing team, said: “Where possible, lock your van in a secure garage or use a steering lock to deter any opportunists from targeting your vehicle.

“If possible, make sure your van is parked in direct view of CCTV cameras.

“You should attempt to remove tools from vans overnight. An alternative can be to mark them clearly with their name using paint pens and sealing that with a clear lacquer spray.

“I would also suggest using a lockable cabinet and small cameras can also be installed inside vans.”

Cannock, East Staffordshire, Tamworth and South Staffordshire have each been hotspots for keyless motor vehicle thefts in recent months.

These thefts have mainly taken place overnight and during the early hours.

Since the start of August, seven Ford Rangers have been stolen in Tamworth.

Officers believe offenders may be using keyless ‘laptop-sized’ relay devices or so-called ‘skeleton keys’ to access vehicles.

Anyone with a keyless vehicle is being urged to consider purchasing a key security pouch, always check car doors have locked after pressing your key fob and park in a garage if possible.