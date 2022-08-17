Attempted murder charge over city centre stabbing

West Midlands Police said that Asim Abdulrasul was detained shortly after a woman was found with injuries in Temple Row, Birmingham, at around 9.50am on Tuesday.
The 46-year-old from Coventry has now been charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife in public.
He has been remanded into police custody and is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.
Police said a 26-year-old woman – who is known to the man – was taken to hospital.
They added that her injuries were not life-threatening and she has since been discharged.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’d like to thank members of the public who bravely intervened and who we believe undoubtedly prevented her from suffering more serious injuries."