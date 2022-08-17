Notification Settings

Attempted murder charge over city centre stabbing

By Dominic RobertsonBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been charged over the stabbing of a woman in a city centre.

Police said that a man is due in court to face two charges in relation to the incident

West Midlands Police said that Asim Abdulrasul was detained shortly after a woman was found with injuries in Temple Row, Birmingham, at around 9.50am on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old from Coventry has now been charged with attempted murder and possessing a knife in public.

He has been remanded into police custody and is set to appear before Birmingham Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police said a 26-year-old woman – who is known to the man – was taken to hospital.

They added that her injuries were not life-threatening and she has since been discharged.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’d like to thank members of the public who bravely intervened and who we believe undoubtedly prevented her from suffering more serious injuries."

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

