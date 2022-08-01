Second man charged in connection with mass Wolverhampton brawl

Footage from the scene on July 20

Footage of the incident spread across social media, with one clip showing two men who appeared to be wearing police uniforms.

Conner Smith, 28, of Gough Avenue, has been charged with vehicle interference and possession of police uniform and has been bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates Court on August 16.

Around 50 people were involved in the disorder, which saw four police officers injured, three vehicles damaged and items of uniform stolen from one of the police vehicles.

It took place on Ruskin Road just before 5pm on Wednesday, July 20, with locals saying the scenes were the result of children 'running around with knives'.

The incident also resulted in police being pelted by missiles thrown in their direction as they left the area, resulting in riot shields being required.

Police have been trawling through the footage of the scene, but are yet to confirm why they were in attendance in the first place, stating they attended "a call over concerns for safety".

It comes after 30-year-old Rikki Burton, of Westcroft Avenue, Wolverhampton, was charged with criminal damage, possessing an article of police uniform and theft from a motor vehicle last Tuesday.

Burton was bailed to appear at Dudley Magistrates' Court on August 11.

