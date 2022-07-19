Recorded rape case evidence introduced in Wolverhampton court

The move aims to reduce trauma for trial witnesses to help them give better evidence.

The initiative means victims will be spared the stress of being cross-examined in court under a scheme rolled out to four Midlands crown courts with immediate effect after being successfully introduced in 54 others.

The cross examination is done closer to the time of the offence, video-recorded and played later during trial subject to a successful court application.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

From this week the measure will also be available at Coventry and Derby.

The move follows the successful implementation for vulnerable victims, such as children or those who have limited mental capacity, across the country – with more than 2,500 witnesses having already benefitted from the technology since August 2020.

Justice Minister Tom Pursglove said: “We’re overhauling the entire response to rape and rolling out pre-recorded evidence to every Crown Court in England and Wales is a key part of that – sparing victims the stress of testifying during a live trial.

“We’re also recruiting more independent sexual violence advisors, improving collaboration between police and prosecutors, and delivering a Victims’ Bill to ensure they get the justice they deserve.