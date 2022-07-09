Notification Settings

Minute's applause at match in honour of young Walsall fan who died in Blackpool assault

By Lisa O'Brien

A minute's applause was held at Walsall FC's stadium today for a young fan who died after being assaulted in Blackpool.

Ryan David Harvey, who was 22

Applause rang out at the football ground during the 22nd minute of the match between Walsall and Aston Villa, to remember Ryan David Harvey, who was 22-years-old when he died.

Officers were called to reports of people fighting at Central Drive, Blackpool, at 5.33pm on June 25, and found Ryan with a serious head injury.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital but died a few days later, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a murder investigation.

Two men have been charged with murder. A post mortem concluded that the cause of Ryan’s death was blunt head trauma.

A fundraiser created to help fund Ryan's funeral has raised more than £11,000, including donations from many Walsall FC players and staff.

In a tribute, Ryan’s family described him as a "lifelong Walsall FC fan who lived and breathed football" and someone who "would do anything for anybody".

The GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/ryan-harvey

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

