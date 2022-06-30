Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton stabbing: Murder investigation launched after teenage boy dies in street

By David StubbingsBilstonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A murder investigation has been launched after a teenage boy was found fatally stabbed in Wolverhampton on Wednesday evening.

The boy was found in the middle of the road on Wednesday evening. Photo: SnapperSK
The boy was found in the middle of the road on Wednesday evening. Photo: SnapperSK

The 16-year-old was found by a member of the public in the middle of Mount Road, near the junction with Pugh Road, in the Lanesfield area of the city at around 8.30pm.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, but were unable to save the boy.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they received several calls, and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

"When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a teenage boy in a critical condition," she said. "The team worked rapidly to commence resuscitation on scene, administering advanced trauma care.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”

West Midlands Police detectives have now launched a murder probe after being called by medics shortly after 9pm.

Police closed off Mount Road after the boy was found. Photo: SnapperSK

Chief Inspector Will O’Connor, from Wolverhampton Police, said, “Firstly, my thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. They are now being supported by specialist officers.

“The investigation is progressing at pace and detectives are reviewing CCTV and forensically examining the scene.

“There will be an increase in police around the area in the coming days and they will be offering reassurance and conducting house to house enquiries. Please feel free to talk to them if you have any concerns.

“We would also ask anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam to contact us, any information could be vital at this stage.”

Officers are also reviewing CCTV and speaking to residents in the area.

Mount Road on Thursday morning with the scene still cordoned off

Police erected a forensic tent in the road on Wednesday evening while parts of Mount Road, Pugh Road and Beach Avenue were closed off as specialist officers examined the scene.

The scene was still cordoned off on Thursday morning as investigations continued.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on the force's website, by calling 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Quote log number 3854 of 29.05.

Crime
News
Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News