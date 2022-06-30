The boy was found in the middle of the road on Wednesday evening. Photo: SnapperSK

The 16-year-old was found by a member of the public in the middle of Mount Road, near the junction with Pugh Road, in the Lanesfield area of the city at around 8.30pm.

Police officers and paramedics rushed to the scene, but were unable to save the boy.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they received several calls, and sent two ambulances, two paramedic officers, a critical care car from Midlands Air Ambulance and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic to the scene.

"When ambulance staff arrived on scene they found a teenage boy in a critical condition," she said. "The team worked rapidly to commence resuscitation on scene, administering advanced trauma care.

"Sadly, despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the boy and he was confirmed deceased on scene a short time later.”

West Midlands Police detectives have now launched a murder probe after being called by medics shortly after 9pm.

Police closed off Mount Road after the boy was found. Photo: SnapperSK

Chief Inspector Will O’Connor, from Wolverhampton Police, said, “Firstly, my thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time. They are now being supported by specialist officers.

“The investigation is progressing at pace and detectives are reviewing CCTV and forensically examining the scene.

“There will be an increase in police around the area in the coming days and they will be offering reassurance and conducting house to house enquiries. Please feel free to talk to them if you have any concerns.

“We would also ask anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam to contact us, any information could be vital at this stage.”

Officers are also reviewing CCTV and speaking to residents in the area.

Mount Road on Thursday morning with the scene still cordoned off

Police erected a forensic tent in the road on Wednesday evening while parts of Mount Road, Pugh Road and Beach Avenue were closed off as specialist officers examined the scene.

The scene was still cordoned off on Thursday morning as investigations continued.