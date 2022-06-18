CCTV images released after teenager left unconscious in Dudley robbery

The attack happened at 8.15pm on March 9, where the man's bag containing an MP3 player and a £100 jumper was stolen.
Police now want to speak to four people, picked up by CCTV footage, in connection with the assault.
#APPEAL | We want to speak to these four people after a man was assaulted and robbed at #Dudley Bus Station.— Dudley Police (@DudleyPolice) June 17, 2022
The 19-year-old was approached by a group of people who assaulted him until he fell to the ground unconscious. pic.twitter.com/Kys1T2K4Pi
Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website and quote 20/286497/22.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org