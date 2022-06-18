Notification Settings

CCTV images released after teenager left unconscious in Dudley robbery

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have release images of four people they want to speak to after a 19-year-old man was left unconscious on the ground when he was assaulted and robbed by a gang at Dudley Bus Station.

Police want to speak to these four individuals

The attack happened at 8.15pm on March 9, where the man's bag containing an MP3 player and a £100 jumper was stolen.

Police now want to speak to four people, picked up by CCTV footage, in connection with the assault.

Anyone with information can contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website and quote 20/286497/22.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

